01 settembreUNIVERSITA' PONTIFICIE
IstitutoMinimi retributivi
Riferimenti
ACCR del 19-05-2026
Adempimento
Retribuzione tabellare - Personale T.A.B. (art. 32 C.C.N.L.)

 

Sett. 2025

Aumento 1.9.2026

Retribuzione

Aumento 1.9.2027

Retribuzione

B1

1.728,85

48,59

1.777,44

50,26

1.827,70

B2

1.790,56

50,32

1.840,88

52,06

1.892,94

B3

1.841,82

51,76

1.893,58

53,55

1.947,13

C

1.889,91

53,11

1.943,02

54,94

1.997,97

D

2.063,81

58,00

2.121,81

60,00

2.181,81

E

2.282,76

64,15

2.346,91

66,37

2.413,28

 Retribuzione lorda oraria personale docente (art. 42 C.C.N.L.) Retribuzione oraria lorda minima
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