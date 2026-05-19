|
|
Sett. 2025
|
Aumento 1.9.2026
|
Retribuzione
|
Aumento 1.9.2027
|
Retribuzione
|
B1
|
1.728,85
|
48,59
|
1.777,44
|
50,26
|
1.827,70
|
B2
|
1.790,56
|
50,32
|
1.840,88
|
52,06
|
1.892,94
|
B3
|
1.841,82
|
51,76
|
1.893,58
|
53,55
|
1.947,13
|
C
|
1.889,91
|
53,11
|
1.943,02
|
54,94
|
1.997,97
|
D
|
2.063,81
|
58,00
|
2.121,81
|
60,00
|
2.181,81
|
E
|
2.282,76
|
64,15
|
2.346,91
|
66,37
|
2.413,28
01 settembreUNIVERSITA' PONTIFICIE
IstitutoMinimi retributivi
Riferimenti
Adempimento
Retribuzione tabellare - Personale T.A.B. (art. 32 C.C.N.L.)
Retribuzione lorda oraria personale docente (art. 42 C.C.N.L.) Retribuzione oraria lorda minima
Riproduzione riservata Ⓒ